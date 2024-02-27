Record warm winter all but guaranteed for parts of Vermont, New York

This story will be updated.

Burlington, Saranac Lake, New York and potentially several other cities in the Northeast are on track to have their warmest winters on record.

Temperatures collected from the start of December through the end of February comprise what researchers consider “meteorological winter.”

“Even though the month is not over, it's near certainty,” said Rodney Chai, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Burlington, where weather records go back to the 1880s. “A hundred percent it's going to be the warmest winter.”

In December, temperatures across much of northern New England ranged from 6 to over 8 degrees above normal, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center. In January, temperatures were broadly 4 to 6 degrees above normal.

More recently, temperatures have been close to 10 degrees above normal for the first half of February — exceeding 12 degrees in some places.

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public Mud season is already in full swing in Barnard, as seen here at the bottom of Walker Hill Road on Monday, Feb. 26.

“You're just not just talking about one day, or one week, but you're talking about the whole month,” said Chai. “Here up in Burlington, Vermont, if we add 10 degrees to the climate normal, the climate actually might be closer to southern New England, and southern New England climate would be closer to mid-Atlantic climate.”

Snowfall has been inconsistent this year, varying widely by elevation. While the snow depth on top of Vermont’s highest peak, Mount Mansfield, has been close to normal, the valleys have often been bare.

“It’s almost like, feast or famine. The mountains, the higher elevations, are doing quite well. But really, below 2,000 feet, it's been terrible if people love snow.” Rodney Chai, National Weather Service

“We couldn't even get an extended period of near-normal temperature for the snow to stick around,” Chai said. "It’s almost like, feast or famine. The mountains, the higher elevations, are doing quite well, but really, below 2,000 feet, it's been terrible if people love snow."

This winters’ record warmth, on the heels of a record-warm year worldwide, comes during an El Niño year — a climate pattern when winter tends to be warmer than average across much of the Northeast because of warmer ocean temperatures in the Pacific.

Bryan Holland / Vermont Public Lower elevation areas in Vermont have seen inconsistent snow cover throughout this winter.

That’s on top of baseline warming temperatures, particularly in the winter, which is warming nearly twice as fast as summer in many northern states, according to the National Climate Assessment.

As we get further into mud season, the Northeast Regional Climate Center predicts above-normal temperatures to continue.

