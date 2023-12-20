Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont voters will see 12 presidential candidates on their Town Meeting Day ballots in March

Vermont Public | By Jenn Jarecki
Published December 20, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST
People sit in an auditorium facing away from the camera. People on stage are seated behind a table with a green tablecloth, and there is a man at a podium.
Liam Elder-Connors
/
Vermont Public File
About 100 Stowe residents gathered for Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Vermonters will have 12 presidential candidates to consider in next year's primary when they gather on Town Meeting Day.

There are six Democratic candidates and six Republican primary contenders, including President Joe Biden and GOP front runner, former President Donald Trump. That's according to the Secretary of State's office.

The announcement comes on the heels of the momentous decision out of Colorado, where that state's supreme court ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump cannot appear on the Republican primary ballot. The court voted that Trump is no longer eligible to hold office because he engaged in insurrection ahead of the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, according to the New York Times.

Primary ballots for a single party — Democrat or Republican — must be requested, as they will not be mailed directly to voters. Voters may ask for an absentee ballot, however.

Town Meeting Day will be held on March 5, 2024 — the same day as Super Tuesday, in which 14 other states also hold presidential primaries.

Jenn Jarecki
