Evacuations are underway in Irasburg, where a truck is on fire in the river

Vermont Public | By Nathaniel Wilson,
Sophie Stephens
Published December 4, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST
A large blaze can be seen off the side of a snowy road
Irasburg and Orleans Fire Department
/
Courtesy
Vermont State Police are pushing first responders back from the scene of a crash involving a propane leak.

This story was last updated at 11:17 a.m. Dec. 4.

First responders are being pushed back from the scene of a major crash on Route 14, where according to Vermont State Police, a truck is ablaze in the Black River with a propane leak. The fire was still burning as of 10:30 a.m.

Police say there's the potential for additional explosions due to safety mechanisms in the vehicle being damaged in the crash.

Residents are also being evacuated from homes within a one-mile radius of the accident. Two schools within this radius have released students early.

No injuries have been reported.

Multiple roads in the area are closed, including Vermont Route 14 and Route 105 in Coventry from US-5 northwards to Alderbrook road.

Police say motorists should expect delays or seek alternate routes.

The crash is being investigated by the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement and Safety Division.

We will continue to bring you updates as they are made available.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
