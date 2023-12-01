Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Family files wrongful death suit against Stowe Mountain Resort for 2021 zip line incident

Vermont Public | By Howard Weiss-Tisman
Published December 1, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST
Red gondolas travel up and down a ski lift on a mountain on a summer day as smoke can be seen in the sky
April McCullum
/
Vermont Public
The gondola at Stowe Mountain Resort in July.

The family of a man who died on a zip line at Stowe Mountain Resort has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the resort and the manufacturer of the equipment.

Scott Lewis, who was 53, worked for Stowe Mountain as a zip line instructor. He died in September 2021 while riding the line.

In the lawsuit, his family alleges that Stowe was using an attachment that was four years old, and which was supposed to be replaced annually.

A spokesperson for Vail Resorts, which owns Stowe, declined to comment on the pending lawsuit.

