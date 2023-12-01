Family files wrongful death suit against Stowe Mountain Resort for 2021 zip line incident

The family of a man who died on a zip line at Stowe Mountain Resort has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the resort and the manufacturer of the equipment.

Scott Lewis, who was 53, worked for Stowe Mountain as a zip line instructor. He died in September 2021 while riding the line.

In the lawsuit, his family alleges that Stowe was using an attachment that was four years old, and which was supposed to be replaced annually.

A spokesperson for Vail Resorts, which owns Stowe, declined to comment on the pending lawsuit.

