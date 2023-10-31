Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Vermont lawmakers update cost-of-living calculation

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published October 31, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT
A pair of hands working with a calculator, pen, paper and laptop
It’s been 15 years since Vermont lawmakers last tweaked the formula they use to calculate the so-called basic needs budget.
/
iStockphoto.com
Is your family budget really like the federal budget?

The Legislature is changing the formula that it uses to determine what it costs for Vermonters to meet their basic needs. And lawmakers say the changes will influence legislative policies that target working-class residents.

It’s been 15 years since lawmakers last tweaked the formula they use to calculate the so-called basic needs budget. The new formula takes into account the higher costs of food, clothing, household expenses, cellphones, computers and personal care products.

Windsor County Sen. Alison Clarkson said the updated figures will give lawmakers the information they need to craft eligibility guidelines for government programs and services.

“It’s critically important to know what it costs to live," Clarkson said, "so that we can then figure out what the gap is between what it costs and what they are earning or what they can afford to pay.”

She said she also hopes employers will take note of the updated figures and pay people accordingly.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or reach out to reporter Peter Hirschfeld:

_
Tags
Local News Local NewsThe Vermont EconomyEconomy & WorkingGovernment & Politics
Peter Hirschfeld
The Vermont Statehouse is often called the people’s house. I am your eyes and ears there. I keep a close eye on how legislation could affect your life; I also regularly speak to the people who write that legislation.
See stories by Peter Hirschfeld
Latest Stories