Vermont lawmakers update cost-of-living calculation

The Legislature is changing the formula that it uses to determine what it costs for Vermonters to meet their basic needs. And lawmakers say the changes will influence legislative policies that target working-class residents.

It’s been 15 years since lawmakers last tweaked the formula they use to calculate the so-called basic needs budget. The new formula takes into account the higher costs of food, clothing, household expenses, cellphones, computers and personal care products.

Windsor County Sen. Alison Clarkson said the updated figures will give lawmakers the information they need to craft eligibility guidelines for government programs and services.

“It’s critically important to know what it costs to live," Clarkson said, "so that we can then figure out what the gap is between what it costs and what they are earning or what they can afford to pay.”

She said she also hopes employers will take note of the updated figures and pay people accordingly.

