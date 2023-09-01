Car thefts at Burlington airport mostly affecting unlocked vehicles, police say

Burlington police say the recent uptick in vehicle thefts at the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport is mostly due to people leaving their keys in unlocked cars.

Police have found that thieves look for people who leave their vehicles without clicking an automatic lock button. This is a sign that they might be in a hurry to catch their flight and have left their keys inside.

Sarah Timm is deputy chief of operations for the Burlington Police Department. She says there are ways to prevent your car from getting stolen.

“Locking doors, removing valuables and securing vehicle keys would go a long way to prevent these," Timm said.

Burlington police say the recent spate of car thefts at the Burlington Airport aligns with the increase of stolen vehicles in the rest of the city.

