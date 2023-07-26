Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Local News

Vermont Law & Graduate School renames environmental school after $2.5M donation

Vermont Public | By Adiah Gholston
Published July 26, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT
A photo of a white building with the words vermont law school on the front
Vermont Law School
/
Courtesy
Vermont Law & Graduate School's environmental school will now bear Maverick Lloyd's name following a $2.5 million donation.

The Vermont Law & Graduate School is receiving a $2.5 million donation to bolster its environmental law and master’s degree programs.

The Vermont-based Maverick Lloyd Foundation says it's making the donation with hopes of furthering climate advocacy work.

In a statement, a trustee for the foundation cited this month's catastrophic floods and said we're living in an "undeniable climate crisis."

Vermont Law & Graduate School's environmental school will now bear Maverick Lloyd's name following the donation.

Tags
Local News Local NewsVermont Law SchoolClimate & Environment
