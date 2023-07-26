Vermont Law & Graduate School renames environmental school after $2.5M donation

The Vermont Law & Graduate School is receiving a $2.5 million donation to bolster its environmental law and master’s degree programs.

The Vermont-based Maverick Lloyd Foundation says it's making the donation with hopes of furthering climate advocacy work.

In a statement, a trustee for the foundation cited this month's catastrophic floods and said we're living in an "undeniable climate crisis."

Vermont Law & Graduate School's environmental school will now bear Maverick Lloyd's name following the donation.

