Vermont farmers eligible for emergency loans related to May frost

Vermont Public | By Nathaniel Wilson
Published July 24, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT
A vine appears brown and damaged
Courtesy
/
Vermont Agency of Agriculture
Shelburne Vineyard saw damaged vines after low temperatures in mid-May.

The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack has approved Gov. Phil Scott's request for a formal disaster designation in response to the May frost event experienced by many Vermont farmers.

The governor announced in a press release that the disaster declaration makes many farm operators across the state eligible for emergency loans.

Eligible farmers have eight months from the date of the disaster declaration to apply for the loans.

More information about USDA’s disaster assistance programs is available at farmers.gov.

Nathaniel Wilson
