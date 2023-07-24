Vermont farmers eligible for emergency loans related to May frost

The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack has approved Gov. Phil Scott's request for a formal disaster designation in response to the May frost event experienced by many Vermont farmers.

The governor announced in a press release that the disaster declaration makes many farm operators across the state eligible for emergency loans.

Eligible farmers have eight months from the date of the disaster declaration to apply for the loans.

More information about USDA’s disaster assistance programs is available at farmers.gov.