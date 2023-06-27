Burlington approves budget for upcoming year

Burlington city councilors approved a $101 million municipal budget Monday — that's about 4% higher than last year's budget.

City officials told the City Council that this year's budget was particularly challenging due to pressure from inflation, and revenue shortfalls.

Mayor Miro Weinberger said the budget will fund studies to address potential economic pressures that the city is expected to face down the road.

"Where we can find operational savings, eliminating duplications across the city and increasing inter-departmental efficiencies," Weinberger said. "This budget includes funds for a fleet management study to establish a sustainable funding plan for city vehicles."

Taxes and fees are also expected to increase.

According to the city, a person with a $370,000 home — the median value — will pay $468 more in taxes and fees next year.

