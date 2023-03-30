High schools across the North Country locked down for shooter threat hoax

Schools across the North Country and the state's capital region were on lockdown Thursday morning due to what school officials and law enforcement described as a "large-scale hoax".

Canton superintendent Ron Burke said in an email to the community that the school was on lockdown briefly, searched, and deemed safe to return to normal activities.

MyNBC5 reports that Plattsburgh high school has sent a message to parents to let them know that an active shooter threat that had been made was deemed "not credible." Similar false shooter threat calls were made to the high schools in Canton and Potsdam.

North Country Now reports that Potsdam Central Superintendent Jerry Griffin said the threat called into Potsdam High School was a hoax.

Burke said false threats like these cause damage. "This hoax instilled real fear for students, faculty, staff and families." He said counselors would be available to help students who may need it.

The Albany Times-Union says hoax threats were also called in across the capital region.

This story was originally published at www.northcountrypublicradio.org.