BREAKING: Vermont State Police say reported school shootings appear to be hoaxes

Multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont have received fake reports of school shootings this morning — that's according to Vermont State Police.

In a press release, VSP said that at this time, none of threats are believed to be credible, and the calls appear to be hoaxes.

Several state agencies including the governor's office, the Agency of Education and state police are working on a response to the calls. A press conference is expected to be held later today,

The fake school threats appear to be associated with similar incidents across the county, according to VSP. Maine and New Hampshire were also hit with similar hoax calls in recent months.

In a statement, Gov. Phil Scott called the incidents "an act of terrorism designed to create chaos and stoke fear."

"These events are unnerving for everyone — students, teachers, parents and Vermonters," Scott said.

