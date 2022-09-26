© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Local News

Luxury Vermont skincare company Tata Harper will be sold to a South Korean corporation

Vermont Public Radio | By Henry Epp
Published September 26, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT
A plant in the foreground, green Tata Harper product boxes in the background.
Elodie Reed
/
VPR

A luxury skin care brand based in Addison County is slated to sell to a South Korean corporation. Shoreham-based Tata Harper, which makes natural skin care products intended for a high-end market, will be bought by Amorepacific, a Korean cosmetics company.

Tata Harper makes skin care products like serums, oils and creams, which it claims are free from any synthetic chemicals, artificial fragrances and "toxins." Some of its products sell for $300 to $400 per bottle. The company prominently touts its connection to Vermont, where its operated since 2010.

More from Vermont Public: Vermont's 'Brand' Helps These Businesses. Do They Help Vermont?

Amorepacific plans to pay millions for the Tata Harper business. The company told investors that it will invest about $120 million in its U.S. subsidiary in order to close the deal, which was announced on Sept. 1. The sale is scheduled to close at the end of October.

Tata Harper is named after the company's founder, who will continue to lead the brand, according to a press release. Harper said in a statement that she looks forward to "leveraging Amorepacific’s expertise to drive global growth." The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in touch with reporter Henry Epp @TheHenryEpp:

_

