Luxury Vermont skincare company Tata Harper will be sold to a South Korean corporation

A luxury skin care brand based in Addison County is slated to sell to a South Korean corporation. Shoreham-based Tata Harper, which makes natural skin care products intended for a high-end market, will be bought by Amorepacific, a Korean cosmetics company.

Tata Harper makes skin care products like serums, oils and creams, which it claims are free from any synthetic chemicals, artificial fragrances and "toxins." Some of its products sell for $300 to $400 per bottle. The company prominently touts its connection to Vermont, where its operated since 2010.

Amorepacific plans to pay millions for the Tata Harper business. The company told investors that it will invest about $120 million in its U.S. subsidiary in order to close the deal, which was announced on Sept. 1. The sale is scheduled to close at the end of October.

Tata Harper is named after the company's founder, who will continue to lead the brand, according to a press release. Harper said in a statement that she looks forward to "leveraging Amorepacific’s expertise to drive global growth." The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

