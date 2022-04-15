WATCH IT NOW! | An Evening of Poetry 2022

ICYMI- You can watch An Evening of Poetry 2022 at this link. What a wonderful night it was!

Join us for An Evening of Poetry 2022 hosted by VPR’s Mitch Wertlieb, Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m.

As we slide into another year of uncertainty around the pandemic and world events, one way to find firm ground and inspiration is through poetry. For the second to last day of National Poetry Month, Mitch Wertlieb hosts a virtual event with four beloved Vermont poets.

The event will feature readings by poets Kerrin McCadden, Reuben Jackson, Rajnii Eddins and Bianca Stone, as well as discussion of their work and what inspires them. What better way to relax and reflect on a Friday night?

This event is generously sponsored by The Vermont Arts Council and The Vermont Book Shop.

The event is free to join, but we ask that you register to receive a link to view.

Virtual Event FAQ

So how exactly does this work?

First things first - start by registering here! The link to the event will be emailed to you. You’ll get an event reminder 24 hours in advance. Then at 5 p.m. on April 29 we’ll send you the link again to watch the live stream on YouTube.

How much does it cost to take part?

There is no ticket cost, everyone is welcome to join for free, however the registration form gives you the opportunity to make a donation to help cover costs.

Will other attendees be able to see or hear me?

No, you and all of our attendees will only be able to see the host and the guests. You will be able to ask questions or make comments.

On what platform will the event take place?

This will be a live webinar on YouTube, it will not be broadcast.

Will I have to use Zoom or any other video conferencing?

No, this is a live stream that you will watch on YouTube. To make a comment or ask a question during the event, you will need to be logged in with a Google account.

