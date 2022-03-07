Education Ambassadors

Karen McCalla /

Teacher Librarian and Technology Integration Specialist | 2022 Vermont Teacher of the Year

Karen McCalla graduated as valedictorian from Lyndon Institute in the Northeast Kingdom and did her undergraduate work at Castleton University, earning her BA Summa Cum Laude in History and Secondary Education. Karen then moved on to the University of Michigan to earn her Summa Cum Laude Masters of Library and Information Science. Karen has been recognized as the Vermont Tech Jam Tech Champion (2019), the Rutland Economic Development Corporation Innovator of the Year (2019) and with the International Society for Technology Education Making IT Happen Award (2017). Karen has taught at Mill River Union since 2002. At Mill River, Karen enjoys finding just the right book for every student, as well as getting kids passionate about STEAM – Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math - in the Library Makerspace. In her spare time, Karen coaches FIRST robotics for upper elementary, middle and high school students and volunteers as Executive Director and Maker Evangelist at The MINT: Rutland’s Makerspace.