Education Ambassadors

Maria Davies

DEI Coordinator, Technology & Career Development

Maria Davies is the Lamoille North Supervisory District ’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Title IX Sexual Harassment Coordinator. Maria loves to work with her whole heart and soul. Maria received a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and International Law from the City College of New York and is pursuing a Master’s Certificate of Graduate Study in Resiliency Based Approaches with Families, Schools and Communities at this time. Maria was raised in New York City but born in Central America and is fluent in Spanish and French. In her District role, Maria was hired to offer the District a unique perspective on how to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive environment in school(s). Part of her role includes preparing and building relationships among colleagues and with youth through diversity and inclusion education and training. She believes in listening to understand and connecting before correcting or redirecting individuals. Maria uplifts all voices. She is married with two teenagers. She moved here 10 years ago from the U.K. Her family moved from England to Stowe in December 2008.