Convene, Connect, Empower: Vermont Public's Strategic Plan

We are increasingly divided, disconnected, and disempowered - especially young people. This growing distrust threatens the 245-year Vermont experiment in community and participatory democracy. Vermont Public must convene, connect, and empower our community, so we can collectively step forward to create our future.

We must engage with a broader and more diverse audience - especially people 18 - 45. We must reach people who will never buy a radio or subscribe to cable, inside and outside Vermont's borders. We must become the preeminent place to understand and share the long story of Vermont, whether on new digital platforms or gatherings on the town green.

Our four main strategies for engaging this broader audience are:

1. Meet new audiences where they are on digital platforms and in person, creating an audience experience that is welcoming, engaging and valued.

2. Pass the mic by creating more stories with people, instead of for people.

3. Boost local connections, bringing people from all backgrounds together to strengthen communities and empower participatory democracy.

4. Create a board and organization that reflects our future, representing the broad and diverse audience we will earn and the adaptive, agile workflow we will embrace.

To do this, we'll need to:



Create an innovative, risk-taking, flexible organizational culture.

Focus on short-form digital storytelling with a long arc, told and curated on multiple platforms.

Deepen expertise in live events, digital interaction, and targeted multi-platform promotion.

Invest meaningfully in audience insights and marketing.

Develop new partnerships to better reach and serve local communities.

We must do this while maintaining our existing audience and our bedrock commitments to education and journalism. This will require time, additional resources and novel monetization pathways as we navigate the transition to an increasingly on-demand audience.

Key Performance Indicator: A 50 percent increase in the 18 - 45 audience for our original content and events on key platforms within three years, while maintaining our current audience.

When we do this, Vermont will become a more informed, engaged and inspired place, protecting our traditions of community. As Vermont Public becomes more integral and relevant, more people will support us as we move beyond being a radio and TV station, and becoming the place where Vermonters discuss and create our unfolding story together.