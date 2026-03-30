How to watch 'Henry David Thoreau' on Vermont Public

Henry David Thoreau helped define modern environmentalism and nonviolent resistance, yet his life has been obscured by myth. The author of Walden and Civil Disobedience, he was brilliant but flawed, idealistic but opinionated. A writer, scientist and activist, his words resonate urgently with today’s challenges as humanity looks for ways to live in harmony with nature—and each other.

"Henry David Thoreau" is a new three-part documentary executive produced by Ken Burns and Don Henley, and directed by Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers. Here's how to watch.

Stream

All three episodes will be available on demand at video.vermontpublic.org.

Watch on TV

New episodes premiere on March 30 and March 31. Find your station or watch our TV livestream.