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How to watch 'Henry David Thoreau' on Vermont Public

Vermont Public
Published March 30, 2026 at 11:23 AM EDT
Collage of archival photos and illustrations, pages of text, and title Ken Burns presents Henry David Thoreau

Henry David Thoreau helped define modern environmentalism and nonviolent resistance, yet his life has been obscured by myth. The author of Walden and Civil Disobedience, he was brilliant but flawed, idealistic but opinionated. A writer, scientist and activist, his words resonate urgently with today’s challenges as humanity looks for ways to live in harmony with nature—and each other.

"Henry David Thoreau" is a new three-part documentary executive produced by Ken Burns and Don Henley, and directed by Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers. Here's how to watch.

Stream

All three episodes will be available on demand at video.vermontpublic.org.

Watch on TV

New episodes premiere on March 30 and March 31. Find your station or watch our TV livestream.

  • Monday, March 30, 9 p.m.: Episode 1: Who Are We?
  • Monday, March 30, 10 p.m.: Episode 2: Being Alive
  • Tuesday, March 31, 9 p.m.: Episode 3: Several More Lives to Live
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