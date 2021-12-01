Giving Tuesday: Every Gift Provides Meals To Vermonters

This Giving Tuesday, you can support public media in Vermont while providing critical food assistance. When you make a gift to Vermont Public through Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Vermont Community Foundation and its generous fundholders will donate the equivalent of 15 meals to the Vermont Foodbank to help Vermonters facing hunger and food insecurity.

We are facing a hunger crisis unlike anything we have seen in our lifetimes. According to the National Food Access and COVID Research Team at UVM, two in five people in Vermont have reported facing food insecurity in the past year, higher than at any point during the pandemic and a dramatic increase from 1 in 10 pre-pandemic.

The Vermont Foodbank continues to work collaboratively with more than 300 network and community partners across Vermont to help more people access the food they need and want.

We’re committed to serving our community more deeply than ever before with trusted journalism, quality entertainment, and rich educational programming that is accessible and inclusive to all. And it’s why we’re collaborating with the Vermont Foodbank on Giving Tuesday for the eighth consecutive year. Together with you, we can do more for our community than we could do on our own.

Please support our nonprofit news, music, education and cultural programming with a donation in any amount: the Vermont Community Foundation and its generous fundholders will match every gift with a donation of 15 meals to the Vermont Foodbank. Your gift now will provide critical assistance to a neighbor who needs a leg up.

If you wish to also donate directly to the Vermont Foodbank, click here . Thank you for being part of our community!

FAQ

What is Giving Tuesday?

Giving Tuesday is a global giving movement celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It was started in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation as a response to commercialization and consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Giving Tuesday harnesses the generosity of people around the world to bring about real change in their communities and kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

About the Vermont Foodbank

The Vermont Foodbank is the state’s largest hunger relief organization, providing nutritious food through a network of more than 300 community partners – food shelves, meal sites, senior centers, after-school programs, schools and hospitals. Food insecurity has increased dramatically as a result of the pandemic and the Vermont Foodbank and its network have been on the front lines, working to ensure that everyone has the food they need to thrive. Learn more at www.vtfoodbank.org .

About the Vermont Community Foundation

The Vermont Community Foundation was established in 1986 as an enduring source of philanthropic support for Vermont communities. A family of more than 900 funds, foundations, and supporting organizations, the Foundation provides the advice, investment vehicles, and back-office expertise to make it easy for the people who care about Vermont to find and fund the causes they love. The Community Foundation and its partners put more than $60 million annually to work in Vermont communities and beyond.

The heart of the Community Foundation’s work is closing the opportunity gap—the divide that leaves too many Vermonters struggling to get ahead, no matter how hard they work. Over the next five years, the organization will prioritize grants and investments that ensure Vermont families can keep their loved ones healthy and safe; provide Vermonters lifelong access to educational opportunities; build community resilience; support physical, mental, and emotional health; and advance equity, strengthen belonging, foster creativity, and promote democracy. Visit vermontcf.org or call 802-388-3355 for more information.

Have you done this kind of partnership before?

This is our eighth annual Giving Tuesday collaboration with Vermont Foodbank. Vermont Public has done several other partnerships where gifts also benefited another cause. In September, we collaborated with the Children's Literacy Foundation to provide books to local kids. We've also worked with the Shareheat and Warmth programs and Hunger Free Vermont. We give voice to these issues through our programming, of course, but as a statewide institution deeply rooted in the communities we serve, we feel a responsibility to do what we can to improve the quality of life here in our beloved state.

How much money is going to the Foodbank with my donation to Vermont Public?

Our collaboration is being made possible by the Vermont Community Foundation and its generous fundholders. Any gift made to Vermont Public for Giving Tuesday results in 15 meals for the Vermont Foodbank, thanks to contributions from Vermont Community Foundation and its generous fundholders.

What constitutes a “meal”?

The Foodbank uses "meals" to measure its impact, based on the USDA's universal meal size of 1.2 pounds. They could talk about how many pounds your gift will provide, but most people don’t go to the grocery store and think “I need 30 pounds of food to get me through the week.” The Foodbank distributes a wide variety of nutritious foods from all food groups to ensure that the Vermonters who turn to them for help have what they need to prepare the healthy meals they need to thrive.

Why not fundraise directly for the Foodbank on the air?

The FCC prohibits us from fundraising directly on the air for any organization other than ourselves. However, this kind of partnership is allowed and we see it as a way to do a little bit more for our community. In addition to providing meals to Vermonters, the effort is also helping to raise awareness about food insecurity in our community. We are also encouraging our listeners to support other organizations they care about. You can donate directly to the Vermont Foodbank here .

On rare occasions, the FCC has granted Vermont Public a special one-day license to fundraise for another organization. Over the last 20+ years, Vermont Public has held one-day fundraisers for WNYC to restore their tower after 9/11 in 2001, for the Red Cross after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and for the Vermont Disaster Relief Fund following Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

Support Vermont Public and the Vermont Foodbank with a gift now. Thank you for helping us build a stronger community!

