Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT advocates press for required dementia training for more of the home caregiving workforce

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published March 10, 2026 at 2:07 PM EDT
FILE, 2025: Director of Public Policy at the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter, Christianne Kovel hugs Alzheimer advocate Lauralee Denler, after she shared her story of having to be the caretaker for her mother who had Alzheimer’s and how it taught her how to handle her own experience now that she is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s as well.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
FILE, 2025: Director of Public Policy at the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter, Christianne Kovel hugs Alzheimer advocate Lauralee Denler, after she shared her story of having to be the caretaker for her mother who had Alzheimer’s and how it taught her how to handle her own experience now that she is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s as well.

Advocates for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are pushing for more support on a bill to require dementia training for more of the home caregiving workforce.

Aides that provide medical care are already required to have dementia training, but that requirement doesn’t apply to the growing number of homemaker companion agency workers.

If passed by the state House and Senate this session, the bill, which unanimously passed the Aging Committee last week, could change that. It still needs to be called floor vote, and the measure could still change.

Home companions provide vital support like meal preparation, transportation and housekeeping.

“A lot of the clientele that they're serving will have cognitive impairments,” said Christy Kovel, with the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut chapter.

If the effort passes, it could mean extra eyes and ears on the client for potential new symptoms, Kovel said.

“Whether or not that's more repetitiveness, they may notice that the client has more difficulty communicating, or is using the wrong words,” she said.

The training aspect of the bill, which includes other home care reforms, is the focus of the annual Alzheimer's Day of Action being held Wednesday at the state Capitol.

Middletown resident Lisa Marshall is among those attending. Her late husband, Peter, had early-onset Alzheimer's.

Informed communication was a huge part of both his safety, and dignity, she said.

“Talking to someone with the disease means that you're going to join their reality instead of forcing them to join yours,” she said.

Many people with Alzheimer's or dementia will also wander off at some point. That happened with Peter while he was under the care of a home companion.

“Someone who was trained in dementia would never have taken their eyes off of him,” Marshall said.

Marshall eventually hired a private nurse to help with tasks such as bathing, bathroom breaks and monitoring medications.

“It was exorbitant, it was like paying someone for a full-time job,” Marshall said. “But you have no choice, because you can't go down with the ship.”

The medical home care agencies are overseen by the Department of Public Health. Dementia training is required upon hire, and annually. However, homemaker companion agencies are overseen by the Department of Consumer Protection.

Ultimately, Kovel hopes a dementia-trained workforce will improve the quality of life for the growing number of people being cared for at home.

The day of action Wednesday is open to the public and runs from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in room 310. Learn more at alz.org/CT.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Michayla Savitt
Having grown up in southern New England, Michayla is proud to help tell stories about the Nutmeg State online and on the radio with Connecticut Public. Since joining the company's content team in 2022, she’s covered topics as varied as health, affordability, human services, climate change, caregiving and education. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Michayla Savitt

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories