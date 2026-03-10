CT advocates press for required dementia training for more of the home caregiving workforce

Advocates for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are pushing for more support on a bill to require dementia training for more of the home caregiving workforce.

Aides that provide medical care are already required to have dementia training, but that requirement doesn’t apply to the growing number of homemaker companion agency workers.

If passed by the state House and Senate this session, the bill, which unanimously passed the Aging Committee last week, could change that. It still needs to be called floor vote, and the measure could still change.

Home companions provide vital support like meal preparation, transportation and housekeeping.

“A lot of the clientele that they're serving will have cognitive impairments,” said Christy Kovel, with the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut chapter.

If the effort passes, it could mean extra eyes and ears on the client for potential new symptoms, Kovel said.

“Whether or not that's more repetitiveness, they may notice that the client has more difficulty communicating, or is using the wrong words,” she said.

The training aspect of the bill, which includes other home care reforms, is the focus of the annual Alzheimer's Day of Action being held Wednesday at the state Capitol.

Middletown resident Lisa Marshall is among those attending. Her late husband, Peter, had early-onset Alzheimer's.

Informed communication was a huge part of both his safety, and dignity, she said.

“Talking to someone with the disease means that you're going to join their reality instead of forcing them to join yours,” she said.

Many people with Alzheimer's or dementia will also wander off at some point. That happened with Peter while he was under the care of a home companion.

“Someone who was trained in dementia would never have taken their eyes off of him,” Marshall said.

Marshall eventually hired a private nurse to help with tasks such as bathing, bathroom breaks and monitoring medications.

“It was exorbitant, it was like paying someone for a full-time job,” Marshall said. “But you have no choice, because you can't go down with the ship.”

The medical home care agencies are overseen by the Department of Public Health. Dementia training is required upon hire, and annually. However, homemaker companion agencies are overseen by the Department of Consumer Protection.

Ultimately, Kovel hopes a dementia-trained workforce will improve the quality of life for the growing number of people being cared for at home.

The day of action Wednesday is open to the public and runs from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in room 310. Learn more at alz.org/CT.