Air travel grew in 2025, but not as quickly as previous years

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier
Published February 18, 2026 at 2:59 PM EST
People walk through Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
Raquel C. Zaldívar
/
New England News Collaborative
People walk through Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Domestic air travel nationally grew in 2025, but at a rate slower than previous years.

According to a survey by the auto club AAA Northeast, more than 900 million people flew last year. That’s less than one percent increase from 2024, but still a record.

"This follows some pretty strong growth from after COVID all the way up until last year, so it could be an indication that demand for travel has begun to level off and we might have reached peak," said Mark Schieldrop, a spokesperson with AAA Northeast.

In 2024, the increase was 5.3% and in 2023, there was a 13% spike.

The study found travel was slower in the first part of 2025 compared to 2024, before picking up around the summer and then flattened out after October. Schieldrop said some of this could be attributed to economic concerns by travelers who have less disposable income.

He also indicated the government shutdown in the fall, which led to a temporary reduction of flights could have been a factor.

Schieldrop said when people travel has also shifted. For instance, there's been far more people choosing to fly in the month of October.

"People are increasingly choosing that time to travel, the pricing is pretty good, the weather is really favorable around the country."

There's also been fewer people traveling early in the week, but an increase closer to the weekend. The survey indicates this could be a sign of a drop in business travel while leisure travel remains strong.

The study also concluded there were more “busy” travel days in 2025. There were eight days where at least 3 million travelers passed through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, compared to just two in 2024.
New England News Collaborative
Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
