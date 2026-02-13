Vermont Public 2026 Murrow Entry: Continuing Coverage
Vermont has the highest health insurance costs in the country, and they continue to rise rapidly. The biggest players in the system are in financial disarray, including many of the state's hospitals and its largest insurer, BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont. Vermont Public spent the year breaking down this issue for our audience, documenting cuts to service, and speaking with the people attempting to fix the system.
