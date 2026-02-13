Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Public 2026 Murrow Entry: Continuing Coverage

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Newsroom
Published February 13, 2026 at 4:14 PM EST

Vermont has the highest health insurance costs in the country, and they continue to rise rapidly. The biggest players in the system are in financial disarray, including many of the state's hospitals and its largest insurer, BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont. Vermont Public spent the year breaking down this issue for our audience, documenting cuts to service, and speaking with the people attempting to fix the system.
