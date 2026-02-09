Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Commissioner forced to resign after Merrimack ICE facility controversy

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published February 9, 2026 at 10:36 AM EST
Sarah Stewart, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, answering a question at a New Hampshire Executive Council meeting in 2023.
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
Gov. Kelly Ayotte called for Sarah Stewart, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Natural & Cultural Resources since June 2018, to resign, citing a failure of communication in connection with plans for a proposed ICE detainee facility in Merrimack, NH. Stewart is seen in this photo from 2025 speaking about the state's summer tourism marketing efforts.

The head of the state agency that failed to notify Gov. Kelly Ayotte of communication with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement about plans for a proposed immigrant detention facility in Merrimack has resigned.

Ayotte requested Sarah Stewart’s resignation and accepted it, effective Monday, according to a press release from the Governor’s office.

Stewart has served as commissioner of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources since June 2018.

Ayotte’s spokesperson John Corbett said the governor would be nominating Adam Crepeau as acting commissioner at the next meeting of the Executive Council. Crepeau is currently deputy commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Services.

The announcement from the governor’s office comes after Stewart received sharp criticism last week from Ayotte and members of the Executive Council about her agency’s failure to alert Ayotte or other state officials about documents submitted Jan. 12 from the federal Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, about potential protected land impacts of a warehouse in Merrimack to be used for immigrant detention..

Ayotte called for a review of the incident by the attorney general’s office.

“It’s important to me that the commissioners communicate, and this was a serious lapse of communication,” she said.

Executive Councilor David Wheeler also rebuked Stewart. “I have lost confidence in the leadership of your department, and I think you ought to consider moving up your resignation,” he said last week.

In a joint statement, the five-member Executive Council said the case raised serious concerns about supervisory oversight: "The Executive Council will continue to demand accountability and transparency from all executive agencies and departments on behalf of the people of New Hampshire. The public has a right to expect that state government operates with the highest standards and that matters of significant policy importance are communicated promptly and appropriately.”

Last year, Stewart had announced her intention to resign in June of 2026. She was first appointed by then Gov. John Sununu in 2018, and reappointed in 2022 for a four-year term.

Previously, she co-founded a consulting agency, and served as deputy campaign manager in New Hampshire in 2008 for John McCain’s presidential campaign.

The documents showing that officials in Stewart’s department knew of the proposed ICE facility were first revealed through a right-to-know request by the ACLU of New Hampshire. ICE submitted the documents to the state Division of Historical Resources, which is part of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Other divisions in the department are the Division of Parks & Recreation, Forests & Lands, the State Library, and the State Council on the Arts.

We've been covering the proposed ICE facility in Merrimack from the beginning. Read our coverage here:

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories