Seacoast businesses offer support for shipyard workers as missed paychecks pile up

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published November 6, 2025 at 5:46 PM EST
Todd Bookman/NHPR
Cassie Eaton, a bar manager at Rudders Public House, said she's noticed a drop in business. They're offering a $10 special menu to impacted shipyard workers amid the government shutdown.

With the federal government shutdown stretching into its sixth week, employees at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard say the missed paychecks are putting them in a financial bind.

That’s prompting some local businesses — including bars, restaurants and banks — to offer discounts and other services.

“One of our biggest clientele is the shipyard,” says Cassie Eaton, a bar manager at Rudders Public House, a popular pub in Kittery, Maine, adjacent to the shipyard’s main entrance. “We have a lot of family and friends that work for the shipyard, and they're already going through a lot.”

To support their customers, Rudders is offering a “$10 Furlough Special Menu” that includes a burger, chicken club, and other sandwiches, along with a side, for a few dollars less than the normal price.

Eaton says it’s a small show of support, “but a little goes a long way, I feel like, especially around here.”

Todd Bookman/NHPR
Thousands of employees at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard are working without pay or have been furloughed.

Other eateries in the area, including Vida Cantina and Black Trumpet in Portsmouth, have also launched specials or provided meals for affected government workers. Some groups including the Kittery Lions Club, in partnership with the local police and fire departments, are also offering aid, including a free pasta dinner scheduled for Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lions Club facility.

The shipyard — which was founded in 1800 and employs nearly 8,000 civilian employees — is a major economic driver for the region.

Some workers say they’ve had to cut back on expenses, which could have a ripple effect on businesses, and are now trying to manage which bills to pay.

“It's been a big, big impact,” says Thomas Wilson, vice president of the Shipyard Professional Fire Fighters, a union that represents several dozen base employees. “It's been a struggle for a lot of people.”

Wilson and his colleagues received a partial paycheck on Oct. 9, and nothing since. They are mandated to continue working, providing both fire and paramedic services to the naval base, which is not permitted to cease production amid the federal shutdown.

“People think that government workers are overpaid and underworked. I can assure you that's not true,” he says.

Service Credit Union, a local financial institution with customers at the shipyard as well as the Pease Air National Guard Base, is offering affected workers who have a previous relationship with the bank an interest-free short term loan, while other impacted government employees can qualify for other short term lending programs.

“It’s meant to take a little pressure off, while folks wait for pay to start again,” said Chris Banker, a spokesperson for Service Credit Union. “Just a way to help our members catch their breath.”
