Parts of CT remain in ‘emerging drought’ status. Here’s what it means

Despite some recent rain, parts of Connecticut remain in a stage of “emerging drought,” the state drought coordinator said Thursday.

“We are currently, per our state drought plan , under stage two drought in Fairfield, New Haven, and Middlesex counties, and we are just seeing dry conditions throughout the state as well,” said Becca Dahl.

Stage two drought is the “first public-facing stage of our state drought plan,” Dahl said.

“It’s really just to provide an awareness of dry conditions at this time, to make the public aware, and to begin putting municipalities – just making them aware of the situation,” she said.

While residents are not required to take any mandatory actions at this stage of drought, Dahl encourages residents of the three counties to help “minimize drought impacts, including shutting down automatic outdoor water systems.”

That includes lawn sprinklers.

“We also encourage residents to look out for and follow any conservation requests either from their municipalities or their local water suppliers,” Dahl said.

Connecticut Water has issued voluntary conservation requests to customers in several towns, including Clinton, Madison, Guilford, Old Saybrook, Westbrook and Plymouth.

“We are seeing the combined impacts of dry weather conditions and increased summer water usage. Connecticut Water currently has an adequate supply to meet our customers’ needs, but we’re asking customers in specific areas to voluntarily reduce water usage to prolong available water supplies and ensure we continue to have enough water for public health, hygiene, and fire protection,” Connecticut Water President Craig Patla said in a statement.

The implementation of a stage two drought advisory came via a recommendation to the governor’s office from the state’s Interagency Drought Workgroup .

“The purpose of increasing these counties to Stage 2 is to raise awareness that as this lack of rain continues, there is a possibility that this emerging drought event could intensify,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

Dahl, the state drought coordinator, said climate change is increasing the frequency of both drought and flood events.

“One of the things that we are seeing a little bit more with climate change is the occurrence of what is sometimes referred to as rapid-onset or ‘flash drought,’” Dahl said.

“You may remember last August we got some significant flooding in the Naugatuck Valley region and then, following that, September and October, we had two of the driest months on record,” she said. “So we're seeing that kind of switch back and forth start to occur more regularly.”

Connecticut last experienced the current level of drought in November 2024, when all eight counties experienced stage two drought.