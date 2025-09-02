12 things to do in Connecticut this fall

For many, fall is when Connecticut's natural wonders sing; the weather cools and the state’s fair season truly heats up.

Connecticut Public’s "Where We Live" recently spoke to some diehard Nutmeggers about their favorite fall happenings in the state.

Here are some of the highlights:

Connecticut Trolley Museum East Windsor, Connecticut

The Connecticut Trolley Museum is open rain or shine, all year round. But fall is a great time to take a ride on one of their fully-functioning trolleys. Connecticut Social Media lead Francesca Fontanez said this museum is one where the whole crew, from conductors to ticket takers, are dedicated to giving guests the full trolley experience.

“They have on their full suits, their hats, they let the kids go to the train, and ring the bell.” she said.

The Museum will be hosting several Pumpkin Patch Trolley rides throughout the fall.

Black Heritage Trail New London, Connecticut

There are 15 distinct sites on New London’s Black Heritage trail. Visitors get to learn about three centuries of Black history in New London. Each location has a unique QR code to dive deeper into this rich history.

Every location is special, Fontanez said. “You get a whole wealth of knowledge around every single location. There is a whole plethora of information that you can get from not only seeing the place, but also the information on these websites.”

Shenipsit State Forest Stafford, Somers, Ellington, Connecticut

If you want a truly awe inspiring fall experience, the hike up Soapstone Mountain at Shenipsit State Forest is worth the walk! From the Soapstone Mountain Observation Tower, visitors can see four New England states.

To get the full four-state experience, Fontanez recommends checking the weather before visiting. “It has to be on a clear day,” she said. “It makes you feel small in a good way.”

Pumpkintown USA East Hampton, Connecticut

Fans of all things pumpkin will want to check out Pumpkintown USA. Starting on Sept. 20, visitors can take a hayride through the Pumpkin Forest.

Berkshire Ballloons Farmington Valley and Litchfield Hills, Connecticut

If you want to get a fall foliage view like no other, be sure to check out the Berkshire Balloons this season. Jared Benoff is the chief operating officer of Visit New England and Visit Connecticut. He told us it’s an adventure of a lifetime. “These hot air balloon rides are super intimate,” he shared on Where We Live. “It’s a three hour adventure in the sky, and it's a great way to see fall.”

Connecticut River Museum Essex, Connecticut

For birders, the Connecticut River Museum has some exciting cruises where you can check out the tree swallows. The birds bring quite the performance. “They perform like aerial ballets,” Benoff said. “It's a great way to experience bird watching.”

Kent Falls State Park Kent, Connecticut

See Connecticut covered bridges and amazing waterfalls at this Connecticut State Park. The Kent Falls Steps Trail is less than a mile long, but steep. So come prepared and ready to climb!

Cedar Hill Cemetery Hartford, Connecticut

Located in Hartford’s South End, the Cedar Hill Cemetery is home to many Hartford notables including Katharine Hepburn. The headstones and mausoleums are beautiful, and tours will be offered throughout the spooky season.

Old State House Hartford, Connecticut

The Old State House isn’t just a place to check out Connecticut history. There is a Museum of Curiosities on the upper floors. Jordan Polon, executive director of the Hartford Business Improvement District, shared some of the oddities you’ll find there. “They have a two-headed calf,” she said. “They have a two-headed pig in a jar. There's a narwhal horn. It's unbelievably strange and interesting.”

Mystic Ghost Tours Mystic, Connecticut

Mystic offers many opportunities to take a ghost tour this season. Visitors will hear tales of lost seafarers, cryptids, curses and paranormal activity.

It’s a must see for those who love all things spooky!

Pratt Street Hartford, Connecticut

Pratt Street in Hartford offers lots of events throughout the season. For the Gilmore Girls fans, there’s Stars Hollow Saturday. And as the spooky season heats up, there will be plenty of opportunities to celebrate Halloween.

The events on Pratt Street all reflect the culture and rich history of Hartford, Polan said. “Being able to program things that are specifically for those people — the people who live in our city, the people who love our city — and that are going to be exciting and interesting for people who live around Hartford to come and explore, it has been a real driver for everything we do.”

Lyman Orchards Middlefield, Connecticut

Tried and true, the apple orchards at Lyman is a classic Connecticut location all season long. Visitors can pick their own apples, explore the corn maze and sample cider donuts.

Connecticut Public's Catherine Shen and Francesca Fontanez contributed to this report.