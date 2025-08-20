Karishma Manzur enters NH Senate race, joining Pappas in Democratic primary

Karishma Manzur is launching a campaign for New Hampshire’s U.S. Senate seat, challenging Rep. Chris Pappas in the Democratic primary.

In her announcement video released Wednesday, Manzur touts her working class and immigrant roots, contending she would help “restore power to the people” if elected to serve in Washington.

“I don’t come from wealth, power, or a famous name, but I’m living proof the American dream is still possible, and still worth fighting for,” Manzure said.

Manzur is mounting her first campaign for political office after serving as a volunteer with a range of progressive groups, including New Hampshire Peace Action and Open Democracy. According to her online biography, Manzur holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology, and has researched illnesses including Alzheimer's disease and epilepsy. She currently resides in Exeter.

In March, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announced she would retire from political office at the conclusion of her third-term in 2026, setting off a wave of political jockeying for the crucial swing state seat.

Pappas, who is serving his fourth term in Congress from the state’s 1st Congressional District, announced his candidacy for Senate in April. Rep. Maggie Goodlander, also a Democrat, considered challenging Pappas but ultimately chose to seek reelection in the 2nd District.

Two Republicans have entered the primary: Scott Brown, who served in the U.S. Senate while a resident of Massachusetts, and Dan Innis, a state senator who has previously mounted two campaigns for Congress.