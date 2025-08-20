CT officials condemn threats against Rep. Corey Paris and demand accountability from the feds

Connecticut elected officials are speaking out against a firestorm of online harassment and death threats targeting Democratic State Rep. Corey Paris.

The threats began after the far-right “X” account “Libs of TikTok” shared Paris’ social media post that warned people about unconfirmed reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents presence in Stamford, and accused him of impeding immigration enforcement . It also included a photo of Paris, and ended the post with “charge him.”

However, Paris did not cite any specific locations. In the post, Paris urged people to “remain vigilant, stay aware of your surroundings and, above all, prioritize your safety.” He also suggested people check on concerned neighbors.

“Libs of TikTok” tagged ICE and the Department of Homeland Security in the post. The official ICE “X” account then shared it.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and other Democratic lawmakers gathered in Hartford Wednesday to support State Rep. Paris amid what a spokesperson for Bysiewicz called “ongoing harassment and threats from extremist groups and federal agencies."

“We're also here today to call on ICE to stop aiding and abetting extremist groups and threatening our elected officials,” Bysiewicz said.

State Rep. Antonio Felipe (D-Bridgeport) who is the President of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus (BRPC) is among those state lawmakers coming to Paris’ defense.

“All he did was talk to his constituents about what they could look up, look out for in the street, what could happen to them, and making sure they were staying safe, as he took an oath to do,” Felipe said. “He put his right hand in the air, his left hand on a Bible, and he made sure he was looking out for all those who live in his district and that is exactly what he was doing.”

State Sen. Gary Winfield, who is also a part of the BRPC, said he has also faced threats in the role, but is distressed by the action that the federal agency took in amplifying the misinformation.

“There are folks who are going to see that and assume that, because they have chosen to put their name on it, that the things that they are reading are legitimate,” said Winfield as he stood alongside nearly three dozen Democratic public officials who showed up to the event at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

“And that raises the level of concern that I have, that Corey has, that all of the people standing here have,” Winfield added.

Paris and his family have been the target of harassment, as hundreds of comments on the X post have also called for his arrest.

Connecticut State police said its Western District Major Crimes Squad is actively investigating the incident and couldn’t share any further details. Capitol Police are also investigating the case.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he would soon be formally announcing an investigation by the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations , of which he is the Ranking Member.

“This kind of action well warrants a Congressional inquiry,” Blumenthal said. “I will be announcing the fact that ICE reposted ‘charge him’ is only one incident among many that have been reported of this agency exceeding its power, using unwarranted and excessive force, unidentified and unmarked agents wearing masks, seizing people who may be in this country, completely lawfully, doing nothing wrong, detaining them.”

The threats to Rep. Paris comes on the heels of increased ICE activity in Connecticut, including detainments last week at a Stamford courthouse and Danbury, on Norwalk police department property .

“I do not regret choosing compassion, vigilance, and safety for all who call our community home,” Paris said in a statement sent out by the Connecticut Black and Puerto Rican Caucus (BPRC). “While I may carry the weight of criticism at this moment, our friends and neighbors who are immigrants carry the weight of being targeted, silenced, and made voiceless. They live with the constant fear that their families could be targeted, disrupted, or torn apart.”

Several lawmakers also stated that Paris said nothing wrong – or illegal – in his statement. Matt Ritter, a democrat, who is Connecticut’s Speaker of the House, said Paris’ message is customary.

“Rep. Paris’s message of ‘neighbors looking out for neighbors’ is powerful and not uncommon for an elected official, ” Ritter said. “Any threats and racist taunts are disgusting and they will be investigated and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Connecticut’s Republican leaders also condemned the online harassment.

"Criticizing a public official's policy positions is legitimate, and I don't know anyone in the legislature who signed up thinking they'd be immune from sharp scrutiny,” State Rep. Vincent Candelora said. “But demeaning personal attacks are unacceptable—and harassment or threats cross a line that cannot be tolerated."

“There must be zero tolerance for these threats,” Senate Minority Leader Stephen Harding (R-Brookfield) said in a statement. “Violence and threats of violence are never acceptable. There is no place for this, it has to stop, we condemn it in the strongest of terms, and we are glad Rep. Paris and his family are safe.”

When asked if any colleagues across the aisle had been invited to Wednesday’s event, Lt. Gov Susan Bysiewicz said, “This was a publicly noticed event in our LOB and our Republican colleagues were welcome, and if any had come, I would have let them speak.”

This story has been updated.