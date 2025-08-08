Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

A multi-million dollar grant for solar power in New Hampshire is set to be scrapped

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mara Hoplamazian
Published August 8, 2025 at 4:07 PM EDT
Solar power panels in New Hampshire.
New Hampshire’s Department of Energy says federal officials have notified them that they are terminating awards from the nationwide Solar for All program.

New Hampshire was slated to get $43 million through that program to help build solar arrays in low-income communities.

The state’s Department of Energy was working with the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund and the Housing Finance Authority to develop solar projects in manufactured housing parks, low-income multifamily homes, and on existing public housing properties.

The state was also planning to use some of the grant money to build large-scale community solar farms that would benefit lower-income residents.

New Hampshire officials were receiving feedback on the project proposal process as recently as last week.

Nationwide, the Solar for All program was expecting to distribute $7 billion. The entire program has been ended, according to Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin. Zeldin said the program had been eliminated as part of the federal spending and tax bill passed last month.

NPR reports some grantees are arguing the Trump administration cannot reclaim Solar for All funds because they were considered already obligated, and that the new law only rescinded unobligated funds.

“Our department and the Governor’s office have been in communication with the EPA as we determine next steps,” New Hampshire Department of Energy Deputy Commissioner Chris Ellms said in a written statement to NHPR.

Federal records show out of $43.5 million obligated to New Hampshire through Solar for All, just $103,113 has been disbursed.

Mara Hoplamazian
