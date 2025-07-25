Fairfield bids farewell to former First Selectman Bill Gerber

Local, state and federal officials celebrated the life and legacy of former Fairfield First Selectman Bill Gerber Friday at Sacred Heart University.

But while many officials said Gerber was a dedicated public servant, his family, including his wife Jessica Gerber, said he was someone who enjoyed life.

“Bill proposed to me on the phone, calling me in New York from Shanghai after he won a beer drinking competition,” Gerber said.

Gerber said she made her future husband propose to her the following morning which she accepted.

Gerber stepped down as First Selectman in late June after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. He died on July 15 following brain surgery complications; he was 60-years-old.

Gerber’s family, including his widow, Jessica, arrived at the arena. She along with her children. would say his death had left a gaping hole in their lives. Her husband, described as the love of her life i n his obituary , who helped raise their two children into adulthood, can no longer say the following words her son John heard him say, after having a heart to heart during his teen years.

“The reason I'm getting on to you about this is because I freaking love you,” John Gerber said.

The event, attended by at least 1,000, was well attended and mourners say that show of support is a testament to Gerber’s popularity and more importantly, to his fundamental decency.

Gerber had a successful career in finance, he lived around the world with his family and yet, chose to live in Fairfield. When his 9-year-old son Teddy died in 2010, Gerber worked to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer. He would return to school and obtain a Masters in Public Health.

John Gerber said in an age where so many feel the need to lean into cartoonish machismo his father displayed a different kind of strength, after he endured loneliness in the aftermath of a falling out with friends.

“My dad was there for me,” John Gerber said. “We'd go to dinners. We saw a movie every Friday or Saturday night, which did lead to some awkward moments. Wolf of Wall Street was a long three hours.”

Jessica Gerber said her husband was her best friend and made so many connections during his time on earth she said one interaction would compel anyone to vote for her husband.

She asked people to pay tribute to her husband by doing what her husband loved to do.

“When you talk to someone, really listen to them, focus on them and make sure to say ‘I love you,” Jessica Gerber said.

But while many appreciated and cared for her late husband, Jessica Gerber remained angered by what she characterized as baseless and malicious attacks against her late husband when he ran for office in 2023. But he remained earnest, according to her and never became cynical. She asked people to follow his example.

“Be a good friend, seek out new friends, challenge yourself, don't take yourself too seriously,” Gerber said.

Acting First Selectman Christine Vitale, has vowed to continue working on Gerber’s projects and initiatives. Vitale, Gerber’s running mate in 2023, She said she will continue Gerber’s agenda, for now as her own future as first selectman remains uncertain. The town charter stipulates the Board of Selectmen must choose a successor to the first selectman if the position becomes vacant, within 30 days.

Vitale, a Democrat, nominated herself to be Gerber’s successor. Under the charter the successor must be of the same political party as their predecessor. Gerber was also a Democrat.

Fairfield Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick, a Republican, was defeated by Gerber during his election in 2023. Kupchick declined to move forward with the nomination process until she attended to personal matters according to a board meeting this week. She did not name any alternatives to Vitale.

“Right now we're in a holding pattern, so I'm still somewhat of a temporary figure here, potentially until I'm officially appointed,” Vitale said.