Manchester green-card holder arrested for voting illegally

The New Hampshire Department of Justice is accusing a Manchester resident of illegally voting in three recent elections, despite not being a U.S. citizen.

Naseef Bryan faces three felony charges for allegedly casting ballots in the 2024 presidential primary and general election, as well as the 2023 Manchester city election. He will be arraigned next month.

Bryan, 34, has a lengthy history in the state’s legal system: He has filed more than a dozen lawsuits in recent years in which he represents himself. He has sued a range of government agencies and individuals — including the Secretary of State and the Merrimack Police Department — over a variety of grievances. He also filed a lawsuit against NHTI, the community college in Concord, alleging that following his admission to the school in 2023, he suffered from a range of physical ailments to his legs, toes and other body parts.

Bryan has twice sued U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency that processes citizen applications. His exact allegations, however, are unclear, as Bryan’s legal filings are ambiguous and contain long stretches of writing about disparate topics. In one filing, he references maritime law and requests relief for his unspecified injuries in the form of gold coins.

In one legal filing from October 2024, Bryan appears to include a photocopy of a permanent resident card issued in 2012, which lists his home country as Jamaica. In a different filing, he appears to reference an interview with a federal immigration employee regarding citizenship scheduled for 2023.

The state was also not able to provide data on how many non-citizens have been arrested in New Hampshire for voting in elections. National reporting shows the overall number of illegally cast ballots is exceedingly rare.