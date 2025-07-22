Carroll County population surges, while many regions of New Hampshire stay flat

Carroll County continues to outpace the rest of New Hampshire in population growth, buoyed in recent years by changing work and lifestyle patterns fueled by the pandemic.

Towns including Brookfield, Tuftonboro, Moultonborough and Effingham saw gains in population between July 2020 and July 2024 that were more than double the statewide average. Natural amenities, such as the region’s lakes and mountains, were a main driver of the growth, as well as the prevalence of second homes, according to Jessica Williams with the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute, who analyzed new U.S. Census Bureau population figures.

She said the shift was “largely due to both retirees moving to the region, as well as the increased prevalence of remote work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The surge in population helped continue to drive up housing costs in the region: The median single family home price in Carroll County grew 90% between 2018 and 2023, according to Williams, compared to about a 66% statewide increase.

Overall, New Hampshire gained about 30,000 new residents during the four-year period, or just over a 2% increase, while Carroll County’s population grew 4.7%, or 2,340 people.

Census data shows that the state’s population centers — including Manchester, Nashua, Keene, Derry and Durham — either saw their populations decline or stay relatively flat since 2020.

The town of Merrimack in Hillsborough County recorded the largest population gain overall, growing 9.4%, or by about 2,500 residents. Epping also grew by 9%, while Lebanon grew by 7.6%.

Williams said it isn’t clear how the end of remote work policies by some employers, as well as the overall decline in the risk of COVID-19, may drive future growth patterns.

“New Hampshire has historically relied on in-migration, and it’s likely that that will continue,” she said. “However, the high cost of living, lower housing inventory, high housing costs, and challenges accessing childcare can limit young professionals and young professionals from moving into the state.”

