Thousands rally against Trump policies in one of Cape Cod’s largest demonstrations

In what will rank as one of the largest political demonstrations ever on Cape Cod, about 2,000 people turned out in Hyannis on Saturday afternoon, June 14, to demonstrate against the Trump administration.

People carried signs opposing immigration raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Other signs drew attention to cuts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Among the demonstrators was Chris Uljua of Falmouth, who said she was prompted by several issues.

"I'm very concerned about what's happening with immigration, particularly people leaving without due process," Uljua said. "We're seeing it in Falmouth. We're seeing it on Martha's Vineyard. I agree with what Ruth Bader Ginsburg said: 'When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty.'"

Uljua said she had also attended similar rallies in Bourne and Falmouth earlier in the day.

Also among the demonstrators was James Rosenbloom of Harwich.

“I cannot stand what’s going on in this country,” Rosenbloom said. “We need to have free and fair elections; we can’t have these Nazi-style ICE raids in cities; we can’t have this corruption in government.”

One man who declined to give his name held a sign quoting the Bible.

“I think that a lot of people forget the Bible. Matthew 2:13, Jesus went with his family to Egypt to flee from Herod as a refugee and everyone kind of forgets that.”

In addition to the Hyannis demonstration, a turnout of about 650 people was reported on Nantucket. Other large events were held in Bourne, Falmouth, Vineyard Haven and Aquinnah.

The demonstrations were part of the nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations held on the same day as President Donald Trump’s military parade in Washington, D.C.

