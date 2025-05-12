The VSO 2025 - 2026 Season Preview: music and conversation with Andrew Crust

Listen Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m.

Join Helen Lyons for a special edition of the VSO on Vermont Public Classical this week. She'll be speaking with music director Andrew Crust about the Vermont Symphony Orchestra's recently announced 2025 - 2026 season. With music of Dinuk Wijeratne, Modest Mussorgsky, Chelsea Komschlies, Augusta Holmes, Gabriela Ortiz, and Carl Orff they'll preview the VSO's four mainstage concerts. Learn about the diverse offerings coming to the VSO next season and get ready to mark your calendars!

Listen on your local frequency, stream online at www.vermontpublic.org, or on the Vermont Public App.

For more information about the VSO and their upcoming events, click here.