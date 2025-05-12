Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Public Classical
Special Programming

The VSO 2025 - 2026 Season Preview: music and conversation with Andrew Crust

By Helen Lyons
Published May 12, 2025 at 9:50 PM EDT
Conductor Andrew Crust
Andrew Crust
The Vermont Symphony Orchestra's music director, Andrew Crust

Listen Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m.

Join Helen Lyons for a special edition of the VSO on Vermont Public Classical this week. She'll be speaking with music director Andrew Crust about the Vermont Symphony Orchestra's recently announced 2025 - 2026 season. With music of Dinuk Wijeratne, Modest Mussorgsky, Chelsea Komschlies, Augusta Holmes, Gabriela Ortiz, and Carl Orff they'll preview the VSO's four mainstage concerts. Learn about the diverse offerings coming to the VSO next season and get ready to mark your calendars!

Listen on your local frequency, stream online at www.vermontpublic.org, or on the Vermont Public App.

For more information about the VSO and their upcoming events, click here.

TRANSCRIPT TO FOLLOW

Special Programming
Helen Lyons
Helen Lyons serves as the Music Manager and host of Vermont Public Classical’s Monday-Saturday morning program. She grew up in Williston, Vermont, and holds a BA in Music from Wellesley College and Artist Diplomas from the Royal Academy of Music in London, and College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. She has enjoyed an international singing career spanning three continents, performing in Europe, China, The Philippines and the USA.
See stories by Helen Lyons