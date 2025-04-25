Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

May 7 | "Free for All: The Public Library" film screening

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published April 25, 2025 at 1:19 PM EDT
Independent Lens. Free For All: The Public Library. Photo of bookshelves full of books and person at a desk reading under a lamp.
Lucie Faulknor
Special Collections at the Boston Public Library

When: Wednesday, May 7, 2025 | 7:00 - 8:30 p.m.

Where: Charlotte Public Library - 115 Ferry Road, Charlotte, VT 05445

Tickets: Free entry, no ticket required

"Free for All: The Public Library" tells the story of the quiet revolutionaries who made a simple idea happen. From the pioneering women behind the “Free Library Movement” to today's librarians who service the public despite working in a contentious age of closures and book bans, meet those who created a civic institution where everything is free and the doors are open to all. Presented in conjunction with the PBS Indie Lens productions.

Click here to watch a preview of the film.

The public library is one of America's most valued yet endangered institutions. Director Dawn Logsdon travels the United States, discovering historic and modern-day figures, especially women, who contributed to the library's integral position within democracy. "Free for All: The Public Library" chronicles the evolution of the nation's public libraries, tracing the battles over who can enter, what belongs there, and who makes these decisions, while exploring how public commons are defined and defended.

Questions?
Send an email to events@vermontpublic.org
Tags
Events
Vermont Public Staff
See stories by Vermont Public Staff

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories