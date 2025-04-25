Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As Catholics await news from Vatican City, Pope Francis will be 'a hard act to follow'

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published April 25, 2025 at 4:27 PM EDT
The noon time Mass at St. Michael's Cathedral in Springfield, Mass., on Monday April 21, 2025, was attended by regular parishioners, and some who came to morn the death of Pope Francis, who died just hours earlier, after appearing Easter Sunday in Vatican City.
1 of 3  — St. Michael's Cathedral, Springfield, Mass.
The noon time Mass at St. Michael's Cathedral in Springfield, Mass., on Monday April 21, 2025, was attended by regular parishioners, and some who came to morn the death of Pope Francis, who died just hours earlier, after appearing Easter Sunday in Vatican City.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM
Mary Ann Arnold, outside of St. Michael's Cathedral, in Springfield, Mass., April 21 2025, spoke fondly of Pope Francis, who died hours earlier in Vatican City.
2 of 3  — PXL_20250421_171052681.jpg
Mary Ann Arnold, outside of St. Michael's Cathedral in Springfield, Mass., spoke fondly of Pope Francis, who died hours earlier in Vatican City.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM
3 of 3  — St. Michael's, Springfield, Massachusetts, 2025
Jill Kaufman / NEPM

The death of Pope Francis on Monday means the Roman Catholic Church will soon begin the process of selecting a new pontiff.

That ancient and mysterious undertaking known as the "conclave" invariably draws speculation over who will be chosen to lead the church and its 1.4 billion adherents worldwide, NPR reports.

The body of Pope Francis was moved Thursday morning to lie in state at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.

On Monday in Springfield, Mass., outside of St. Michael's Church on State Street, Mary Ann Arnold called Pope Francis a remarkable man.

"I think he really was in tune with the Gospel," Arnold said. "I think he's going to be a hard act to follow, but we just have to pray for the church that the cardinals use a lot of discernment and come up with the right guy to fill his shoes."

Mary Ann Arnold, outside of St. Michael's Cathedral, in Springfield, Mass., April 21 2025, spoke fondly of Pope Francis, who died hours earlier in Vatican City.
Jill Kaufman
/
NEPM
Mary Ann Arnold, outside of St. Michael's Cathedral in Springfield, Mass., spoke fondly of Pope Francis, who died hours earlier in Vatican City.

Arnold had attended the regular Monday 12:10 p.m. Mass.

"I think [the pope's] whole attitude stirred a spirit of reaching out to people in our church," Arnold said adding, " he was very much a hands on person. He touched the marginalized. He reached out to people who felt 'Catholics don't want anything to do with me.'"

Arnold said while the pope was far away in Italy, he had a universality everyone could appreciate.

"There's something intrinsically close about it, in that we're all in it together, and he included himself in that," Arnold said. "He talked about going to confession. He talked about his failings like everybody else does."

Jill Kaufman
/
NEPM

Another longtime St. Michael's parishioner is Roseanne Caracciolo, a principal in the Holyoke Public Schools.

"When I look at at this pope, he was a real human being from beginning to end... and that's what we all inspire to be, pope or not."

Caracciolo said she is from a large Irish Catholic family.

"There's eight of us, seven girls and just one boy," she said, adding that her brother is a priest.

There's an old joke among the seven sisters about wanting to play flashlight tag in the Vatican, Caracciolo said.

"I truly believe that this pope would have let us," she said.

The funeral service for Pope Francis will be held Saturday morning in St. Peter's Square.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing The Connection with Christopher Lydon, and reporting and hosting. Jill was also a host of NHPR's daily talk show The Exchange and an editor at PRX's The World.
See stories by Jill Kaufman

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories