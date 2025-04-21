Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Words & Music of Black America: Celebrating National Poetry Month

By Helen Lyons
Published April 21, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT
Composer Margaret Bonds
Composer Margaret Bonds

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 8 p.m.

This National Poetry Month, join host Andrea Blain for Words and Music of Black America, a special featuring music with texts by Black poets. These works raise issues of civil rights, social justice, racial divides, and freedom in diverse and sometimes surprising ways. Enjoy music by composers including Florence Price, Margaret Bonds, Valerie Coleman, and Damien Geter, and the poetry of Paul Laurence Dunbar, Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou and more.

Listen on your local frequency, at vermontpublic.org, or on the Vermont Public app.

