Words & Music of Black America: Celebrating National Poetry Month

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 8 p.m.

This National Poetry Month, join host Andrea Blain for Words and Music of Black America, a special featuring music with texts by Black poets. These works raise issues of civil rights, social justice, racial divides, and freedom in diverse and sometimes surprising ways. Enjoy music by composers including Florence Price, Margaret Bonds, Valerie Coleman, and Damien Geter, and the poetry of Paul Laurence Dunbar, Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou and more.

Listen on your local frequency, at vermontpublic.org, or on the Vermont Public app.

