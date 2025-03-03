Chappy, beloved seal pup rescued from New Haven street, has died

A beloved gray seal pup found on the streets of New Haven has died.

The Mystic Aquarium, where the seal had been recuperating, announced the death Monday afternoon.

Officials say the seal, named Chappy, suffered from a condition in which his intestines were twisted, cutting off the blood supply to a large portion of his gastrointestinal tract.

The aquarium says its staff is devastated.

“The Mystic Aquarium staff are proud that they were able to give Chappy the best chance possible and are devastated by this outcome,” the aquarium said in a message on Facebook. “The reality of working with stranded animals can be tough sometimes, but Chappy was surrounded by love until the very end.”

Tributes quickly poured in: “RIP poor baby, swim free!” “Omg poor baby.” “Swim happy & healthy over Rainbow Bridge.”

Chappy, discovered on Chapel Street in February, initially was dehydrated and experienced malnutrition and pneumonia. He responded well to initial treatment. But officials said his condition declined as the aquarium transitioned his diet to whole fish; Chappy started experiencing digestive-related issues.

Chappy attracted national headlines last month when he was found by police. He had earlier been spotted in Guilford, Branford and other parts of New Haven — including in people's yards, under a porch and near businesses.

Seal encounters have become more common along the Connecticut shore in recent years, officials say.

Chappy earned his name after a naming contest conducted by New Haven police. He made a national TV appearance on “Good Morning America.”

