Vermont Public 2025 Murrow Entry: Digital

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published February 13, 2025 at 3:06 PM EST

Vermont Public is serving web audiences with multimedia packages that take advantage of opportunities in audio, video, text, maps and charts — whatever serves the story best. On digital platforms we reach people who have never listened to our radio or TV channels, while giving legacy broadcast audiences a chance to dive deeper.

Vermont is searching for EEE, one mosquito at a time

High taxes have some Vermonters considering leaving. For now, they look to Election Day

Charting the waters: AI is changing how Vermont maps flood risks

The sprawling task ahead for Vermont’s historic truth commission

How three unassuming plants link Vermont to its glacial past
Vermont Public Staff
