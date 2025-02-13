Vermont Public 2025 Murrow Entry: Digital

Vermont Public is serving web audiences with multimedia packages that take advantage of opportunities in audio, video, text, maps and charts — whatever serves the story best. On digital platforms we reach people who have never listened to our radio or TV channels, while giving legacy broadcast audiences a chance to dive deeper.

Vermont is searching for EEE, one mosquito at a time

High taxes have some Vermonters considering leaving. For now, they look to Election Day

Charting the waters: AI is changing how Vermont maps flood risks

The sprawling task ahead for Vermont’s historic truth commission

How three unassuming plants link Vermont to its glacial past

