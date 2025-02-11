Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Public 2025 Murrow Entry: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published February 11, 2025 at 12:41 PM EST
An image with a portrait of a Black-appearing woman in the center in a painting that has blue cracks running all through it and into the edges of the image. At the edges on the left and right are purple lines, with faint flower petals overlaid.
Images: Rachel Dolezal / Courtesy, VIDOK/iStock
/
Graphic: Elodie Reed
Rachel Dolezal makes art that, as she describes on her website, “refuses to be confined to one technique or style, but instead navigates fluidly through and between different bodies of work.” In the center of this image is a self-portrait that Rachel made with acrylic on eggshells.

Rachel Anne Dolezal became infamous when, in 2015, while deep in her work as an activist for Black and civil rights, a local TV news crew interviewed her and asked: “Are you African American?” Rachel froze. Turned from the camera and walked away. At the same time, Rachel's parents, Larry and Ruth Dolezal, outed Rachel as being born biologically white. While Rachel acknowledged this was true, she doubled down on her chosen identity, which she describes “racially as human and culturally as Black.” In this episode of Homegoings we catch up with Rachel to hear what’s changed in her world since then, and what hasn’t. And challenge the idea of race as a social construct — can it be deconstructed?

This submission is an excerpt of the episode eRACEing Race: A conversation with Rachel Dolezal.

Homegoings is a podcast that features fearless conversations about race. Follow the series here.
Vermont Public Staff
See stories by Vermont Public Staff
Latest Stories