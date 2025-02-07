April 15 | One Small Step in Keeseville: Skills to bridge the political divide

When: Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 5:30 - 7 p.m.

Where: Ausable Valley Grange | 1749 Main St, Keeseville, NY 12944

Tickets: Space is limited, please reserve your free tickets here.

Vermont Public is taking the principles of StoryCorps’ One Small Step on the road in 2025 and partnering with Ausable Valley Grange in Keeseville, NY.

Join us for this free event and learn how to bridge the political divide by guiding people through conversations that seek common ground, and elevate the humanity in one another.

We’ll start the evening with pizza; then following the One Small Step training we will pair up attendees for short conversations to practice what you’ve learned. We hope you will walk away with the skills to have more productive conversations.

One Small Step brings people with different views together to record a conversation — not to debate politics — but simply to get to know each other as people. The initiative hopes to combat the polarizing effects of news and social media just by talking to each other one-on-one again. Because when we approach each other with curiosity, we realize we have more in common than we think.

NOTE: Please click or tap here to message us and describe any accommodations that will facilitate your full participation in this event.

If your organization would like to host a One Small Step event in your community please send us an email.

Event FAQ -

Event Flow:

5:30 p.m.- Doors open | pizza will be available

5:45 p.m. - How to have a One Small Step conversation presentation

6:15 p.m. - Attendees will be paired up to have a short One Small Step conversation

7 p.m. - Event Ends

Is there a cost to attend?

No, tickets are complementary but we ask that you reserve them in advance.

What are my transportation and parking options?

Handicap parking will be in front of the building. There is parking along the streets, not blocking private driveways. Additional parking is available along both sides of Front Street, a short walk away.

What are my food and drink options?

We will provide pizza and non-alcoholic beverages

Will this event be broadcast?

No, this event will not be recorded or broadcasted.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call/leave a message at 802-540-6882.