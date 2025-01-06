Jan. 23 | One Small Step in Bristol: Skills to bridge the political divide

When: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2024 | 5:30 - 7 p.m.

Where: Bristol Fire Department - West St, Bristol, VT 05443

Tickets: Space is limited, please reserve your free tickets here.

Vermont Public is taking the principles of StoryCorps’ One Small Step on the road in 2025 and our first stop is Bristol, Vt.

Join us for this free event and learn how to bridge the political divide by guiding people through conversations that seek common ground, and elevate the humanity in one another.

We’ll start the evening with pizza; then following the training we will pair up attendees for short conversations to practice what you’ve learned. We hope you will walk away with the skills to have more productive conversations.

One Small Step brings people with different views together to record a conversation — not to debate politics — but simply to get to know each other as people. The initiative hopes to combat the polarizing effects of news and social media just by talking to each other one-on-one again. Because when we approach each other with curiosity, we realize we have more in common than we think.

If you would like to host a One Small Step event in your community please send us an email.

Event FAQ -

Event Flow:

5:30 p.m.- Doors open | pizza will be available

5:45 p.m. - How to have a One Small Step conversation presentation

6:15 p.m. - Attendees will be paired up to have a short One Small Step conversation

7 p.m. - Event Ends

Is there a cost to attend?

No, tickets are complementary but we ask that you reserve them in advance.

What are my transportation and parking options?

Enter the facility from Firehouse Drive only. The Fire Station front/back aprons are for Emergency Vehicle entry/exit only.

Parking is available directly behind the fire station in the designated “FIREFIGHTER AND FIRE DEPARTMENT VISITOR PARKING ONLY” spaces. There are eleven (11) visitor parking spaces and two (2) accessible parking spaces available in this area.

Once these parking spaces are full, there may be on-street parking available on Firehouse Drive past the back entrance to the fire station. Firehouse Drive is a Town Road therefore parking ordinances apply.

At no time is parking permitted in front of the fire station overhead doors, in the designated “FIREFIGHTER ONLY PARKING” spaces located along the west side (right-side) of the building, or on the grass. Parking is permitted in the defined locations only and will be strictly enforced.

What are my food and drink options?

We will provide pizza and non-alcoholic beverages

Will this event be broadcast?

No, this event will not be recorded or broadcasted.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

