Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In 2025, minimum wage hits at least $15 an hour in half of New England states

New England Public Media | By Sam Hudzik
Published December 26, 2024 at 8:07 AM EST
Gov. Ned Lamont signs the legislation gradually increasing Connecticut's minimum wage to $15, with continuing adjustments tied to inflation, May 28, 2019.
Governor's Office
Gov. Ned Lamont signs the legislation gradually increasing Connecticut's minimum wage to $15, with continuing adjustments tied to inflation, May 28, 2019.

Connecticut's minimum wage goes up to $16.35 an hour in the new year — by far the most in New England and the third-highest state minimum wage in the country.

The 66-cent increase was calculated using a measure of inflation — the federal employment cost index — as required by state law. Connecticut's rate will be just below those in California and Washington state.

Two other New England states have laws requiring automatic minimum wage adjustments. Vermont, where the rate increases from $13.67 to $14.01, and Maine, going from $14.15 to $14.65, tie their increases to the consumer price index.

Rhode Island's rate rises above both those states, to $15 an hour, although no future increases are scheduled. That's the same level as in Massachusetts. The Bay State — once New England's minimum wage leader — hasn't boosted its rate since 2023.

New Hampshire's minimum wage has not increased since 2009; it remains at the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour.

Not all workers covered

Depending on state law, certain segments of workers operate under different rules. Some categories of farm workers can be paid significantly less in some states — $8 per hour in Massachusetts and $7.25 in Vermont, for example.

Tipped workers also generally receive lower wages directly from their employers, on the assumption that tips will make up the difference. If total pay does not hit the minimum wage, the employers are legally required to make up the difference — although some researchers and restaurant servers say that doesn't always happen.

A ballot question in Massachusetts seeking to increase the base minimum wage for tipped workers failed during the 2024 election.
Tags
Local News New England News CollaborativeLocal News
Sam Hudzik
Sam Hudzik has overseen local news coverage on New England Public Media since 2013. He manages a team of about a dozen full- and part-time reporters and hosts.
See stories by Sam Hudzik
Latest Stories