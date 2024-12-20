Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

'We took a pass': Tri-state offshore wind proposal to progress without CT involvement

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published December 20, 2024 at 2:22 PM EST
FILE: Wind turbine propellor hubs are lined up at the Connecticut State Pier in New London where wind turbines are staged and assembled before being shipped to their offshore location in the sound. Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Katie Dykes said during a press conference at the Connecticut State Pier in New London, August 07, 2024, that once it’s completed, the 2,400 megawatts of offshore wind will be a significant source of clean energy.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Wind turbine propellor hubs are lined up at the Connecticut State Pier in New London where wind turbines are staged and assembled before being shipped to their offshore location in the sound.

Connecticut officials announced Friday the state will not be participating in a multi-state effort to bring more offshore wind power to New England.

Connecticut had joined with Rhode Island and Massachusetts to make a bulk purchase of offshore wind.

That effort hit a stumbling block in September, when Connecticut delayed making a decision. The other two states agreed to purchase less than half of the wind power originally intended.

Some environmentalists were still holding out hope that Connecticut would submit a bid. But Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont closed the door on that idea – at least for now.

“We took a pass on this round,” Lamont said. “Every state has got different priorities about how we increase capacity, which is how – ultimately – we’re going to bring down the cost of electricity and do it in as green a way as we can.”

Katie Dykes, commissioner of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said cost played a role in the decision to close the offshore wind solicitation Friday without selecting any bids.

“The headwinds that we’ve experienced in terms of increasing interest rates and supply challenges in recent years have affected a lot of different energy sources. Not just offshore wind,” Dykes said.

In a statement, the agency announced it was selecting several other clean energy projects, including 518 megawatts of solar energy and 200 megawatts of new electric storage capacity.

“This year, what we saw rise to the top were the solar and storage projects,” Dykes said.

Connecticut is still committed to working with New England states on offshore wind projects, Dykes said.

She cited a need for upgraded transmission networks and more clean power capacity — including tying into onshore wind projects in northern New England and continued investment in nuclear energy.

“But we’re still very committed to offshore wind,” she said. “We know that we are going to need all these different energy supply resources in order to support our growing economy.”
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached at pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill
