Holiday events across CT: Tree lightings, parades, skating, meet Santa on the train
Connecticut's classic New England charm makes it a quintessential setting for holiday happenings across the state fit for a movie — literally.
From light displays, community holiday celebrations to live performances, we're making a list. (And checking it twice.) Here's a sampling of events across Connecticut to enjoy during the holidays.
Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail
Gov. Ned Lamont introduced the Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail in November. The Connecticut Tourism Office promotes the trail as locations where 22 holiday movies across the state were filmed. The trail has stops in Mystic, Greenwich, East Hampton and Wethersfield to name a few, highlighting backdrops for movies on Hallmark, Lifetime and Netflix.
Community events
Winterfest, Hartford
60 Elm St., Hartford
Nov. 29-Jan. 1
www.winterfesthartford.com/
Free ice skating and learn-to-skate lessons run in Hartford's Bushnell Park through the holidays. Visit Santa and get a free 5x7 photo on Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15.
West Hartford Holiday Stroll
West Hartford Center and Blueback Square
Dec. 5, 5-8 p.m.
www.whchamber.com/west-hartford-holiday-stroll/
Entertainment on two stages, roaming carolers and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus highlight one of Connecticut's largest single-night holiday events, attracting as many as 8,000 visitors.
Wethersfield Holidays On Main
Main Street, Wethersfield
Dec. 5
wethersfieldchamber.com/event/holidays-on-main/
Main Street in Old Wethersfield is shut down for this annual event featuring the town's tree lighting, visits with Santa and dozens of holiday vendors.
Wallingford Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting
Downtown Wallingford
Dec. 6 and 7
https://www.wallingfordct.gov/events/2024/12/07/seasons-of-celebration-2024/
Wallingford small business shopkeepers hold a holiday stroll on Dec. 6 with ice carving, a DJ, roasted chestnuts and kettle corn with a raffle for gift cards and prizes. The town will host a parade, tree lighting and visits with Santa starting at 1 p.m. on Dec. 7.
Bethlehem Christmas Town Festival
Bethlehem Town Green
Dec. 6 and 7
christmastownfestival.com/index.html
The town tree lighting is scheduled for 6 p.m. followed by an illuminated firetruck procession Dec. 6. The town will host its annual 5K and classic vehicle exhibition and decorating contest Dec. 7.
Stamford Heights and Lights
Landmark Square and Latham Park, Stamford
Dec. 8, 5 p.m.
stamford-downtown.com/events/heights-lights-9/
Santa will make a memorable entrance before lighting the Stamford Holiday Tree. Santa rappels down the 22-story Landmark Square building, followed by fireworks in an annual tradition.
Old Saybrook Torch Light Parade
Main Street, Old Saybrook
Dec. 14, 6 p.m.
www.oldsaybrooktorchlight.com/
The 2nd Company Governor's Foot Guard will lead more than 20 fife and drum corps down Main Street to the Town Green.
Jewish Foundation of Greater Hartford Fire & Ice
West Hartford Center
Dec. 29, 3-5 p.m.
www.jewishhartford.org/community-calendar/fire-on-ice
An eight-foot ice menorah will be lit and Hanukkah donuts and hot latkes will highlight a community celebration on the fourth night of Hanukkah.
Light displays
There are dozens of locations and miles of holiday light displays across Connecticut.
Bristol: Lake Compounce Holiday Lights
https://www.lakecompounce.com
East Hartford: Magic of Lights at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
magicoflights.com/locations/easthartford/
Hartford: Glow Gardens at the Connecticut Convention Center https://hartford.glowgardens.com/
Hebron: Hebron Lions Lights In Motion
www.lionslightsinmotion.org/
Meriden: Festival of Silver Lights at Hubbard Park
visitnewhaven.com/events/hubbard-festival-of-silver-lights-2024/
New Haven: Goodwill of Southern New England Fantasy of Lights
www.goodwillsne.org/fantasyoflights/
Santa on the rails
Santa is known to get around the globe by sleigh, but believers will meet him on the rails before Christmas in Connecticut.
Essex Steam Train and Riverboat, North Pole Express
Sold out
essexsteamtrain.com/
Like a hot holiday toy, families need to act before Halloween to grab tickets on the Essex Steam Train's North Pole Express. Set a reminder for September 2025. Tickets are sold out over 30 dates in 2024.
The Railroad Museum of New England, Northern Lights Limited and Santa Express, Thomaston
242 E. Main St., Thomaston
Nov. 29-Dec. 23
Tickets: $35-$75
https://www.rmne.org/excursions/northern-lights-limited
The Railroad Museum of New England, in Thomaston, has tickets available on its Northern Lights Limited at night and the Santa Express during the day, with Santa and Mrs. Claus riding along to hear "wish lists" and take photos.
Danbury Railway Museum, First Gift Express
120 White St.
Saturdays: Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14, 21
Sundays: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22
Tickets: $25 plus the option to buy a toy.
https://www.danburyrail.org/
Santa will give children their first gift of the season with the option of bringing a wrapped toy or purchasing a toy from the museum with ticket purchase.
Shore Line Trolley Museum, Visit Santa
17 River St., East Haven
Weekends, Nov. 29 - Dec. 22
Tickets: $10-$14
shorelinetrolley.org/
Take a trolley to Santa's Workshop in East Haven. Heated-trolley cars are decorated for the season but visitors are encouraged to dress warm to see the man of the season.
Connecticut Trolley Museum's Winterfest and the Tunnel of Lights
58 North Rd., East Windsor
Nov. 29-Dec. 22
Tickets: $16-$21
www.ct-trolley.org/events/winterfest-and-the-tunnel-of-lights/
Trolley cars travel through a tunnel of lights as travelers are encouraged to join in singing Christmas carols.
Museums and art displays
Stonington Lobster Trap Tree
1 High St., Stonington
Nov. 23 - Jan. 5
www.lobstertraptree.com/
In its fourth year, the Stonington Lobster Trap Tree has become a Connecticut shoreline tradition. The Lobster Trap Tree consists of 460 lobster traps and 460 buoys painted by children and adults from Connecticut and Rhode Island. The display was lit in late November and will be on display until Jan. 5. Visitors can view the display from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Organizers may close off the entrance during a heavy snowstorm for safety.
Holiday Magic at the Florence Griswold Museum
96 Lyme St., Old Lyme
Dec. 3-Jan. 4
Tickets: $5-$15
florencegriswoldmuseum.org/visit/programs-events/holiday-magic/
More than 250 festive palettes by artists from across the country are on display. The Miss Florence’s historic boardinghouse is decorated for a 1910 holiday.
Wadsworth Atheneum Festival of Trees and Traditions
600 Main St., Hartford
Dec. 5–Dec. 15
Noon–5 p.m., daily (closed Monday–Wednesday)
Open until 7 p.m. on Dec. 12
Tickets: $5-$25
https://www.thewadsworth.org/festivaloftrees/
Recognizing its 50th anniversary, the Festival of Trees and Traditions is a display of trees decorated by community members, artists and volunteers from local organizations. In honor of the first festival in 1974, this year's theme is the disco area.
Note: Connecticut Public is a sponsor of this event.
Music and performing arts
A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas
Hartford Stage
Nov. 23-Dec. 29
Tickets: $14-$105
www.hartfordstage.org/a-christmas-carol
A Christmas Carol
Warner Theatre, Torrington
Dec. 14-15
Tickets: $25-$30
www.warnertheatre.org/events/christmas-carol/
A Christmas Carol
Dec. 7-8
Shubert Theatre, New Haven
Tickets: $33-$67
www.shubert.com/events/detail/a-christmas-carol
Fairytale of New York
Dec. 5
Shubert Theatre, New Haven
Tickets: $37.50-$73.20
https://www.shubert.com/events/detail/fairytale-of-new-york
Christmas On the Rocks
TheaterWorks, Hartford
Nov. 29-Dec. 22
Tickets: $20-$63
twhartford.org/portfolio-items/christmas-on-the-rocks-24/
A Christmas Story: The Musical
Goodspeed Opera House, East Haddam
Nov. 1-Dec. 29
Tickets: $49-$98
www.goodspeed.org/shows/a-christmas-story
Woodbury Ballet presents The Nutcracker
Palace Theater, Waterbury
Dec. 7
Tickets: $51-$72
www.palacetheaterct.org/shows-and-events/main-stage/nutcracker-2024
The Nutcracker by the Nutmeg Ballet
Dec. 14-15
Warner Theatre, Torrington
Tickets: $30-$50
www.warnertheatre.org/events/the-nutcracker-2024/
The Nutcracker by Connecticut Ballet
Dec. 21-22
The Bushnell, Hartford
Tickets: $55-$89
bushnell.org/shows-concerts/connecticut-ballet-s-the-nutcracker
The Fantastic Toyshop
New England Ballet Theatre, Hartford
Dec. 7-8
Tickets: $15-$30
https://www.neballettheatre.com/fts
The Winter Wonderettes
Nov. 30-Dec. 21
Sherman Playhouse
Tickets: $15-$30
shermanplayers.org/2024-main-stage-productions/
'Twas the Night Before... by Cirque du Soleil
Nov. 29-Dec. 8
Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford
www.livenation.com/venue/KovZpZAEkFtA/toyota-oakdale-theatre-events