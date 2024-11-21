Crews continue to battle Great Barrington wildfire

Fire crews in Great Barrington continued Thursday to fight a large wildfire on East Mountain.

The blaze, which Wednesday was estimated at 1,100 acres, grew some overnight, according to Lt. Brian Mead of the town’s fire department.

Crews patrolling nearby residential areas received three calls early Thursday about fire activity getting closer to homes. In each case, the fire was “stopped in its tracks,” according to Lt. Brian Mead of the Great Barrington Fire Department.

More than 120 firefighters were on the scene Thursday to combat the fire. Other local departments along with state resources are assisting.

The effort is also getting assistance from some rare wet weather of late. But, Mead said, it won’t fully solve the problem.

“Today’s rain will help to some extent, but it will not extinguish the fire,” Mead said. “We will remain on scene in the days and weeks to come.”

Mead also said the best way for the public to help is to stay clear of the scene and to avoid using fire outdoors.

“Please, please follow the state bans on outdoor fires,” he said. “The last thing we need is another preventable fire.”

Much of Massachusetts is experiencing drought conditions, which have led to an abnormally active brush fire season this fall. State fire officials have said virtually all of the many blazes have been caused by some kind of human activity, since there has not been any lightning around for quite some time.

The fire in Great Barrington was reported to be 100 acres on Tuesday but ballooned in size overnight Wednesday to over 1,000 acres.