'Topping off' ceremony marks progress as new Holyoke Veterans Home gets closer to completion

Federal, state and local officials gathered Thursday in Holyoke, Massachusetts, with union iron workers and military veterans to celebrate progress on the construction of a $480 million residential facility for veterans.

They held a "topping off" ceremony — hoisting the final steel beam over the heads of the crowd and up to the top of the building.

The beam was painted like the American flag in red, white and blue, and signed by union workers as well as Gov. Maura Healey and other dignitaries.

Healey told the crowd it was a "privilege" to sign it.

"To our 'sky cowboys,' we thank you for all you do: [Iron Workers] Local 7, all the men and women, the building trades who have been part of this incredible effort," she said. "Having been here a little while back, it's just incredible to see the progress that has been made."

When finished, the 350,000 square foot facility will have single occupancy rooms for 234 veterans, as well as a 40-person adult day care program, a memory care unit, chapel and gardens.

The first 20 residents will move in in November 2026.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia said the veterans who will live in the facility, formerly known as the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, are heroes.

"This awesome big building here in front of us and the caregivers who staff it, honor the courage, the sacrifice and patriotism of the veterans who answered their country's call, whether they served in Belgium or Berlin or Saigon ... or Baghdad or Fallujah."

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal compared the new building to a "phoenix rising from the ashes," referencing the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak that occurred in the current facility, when 76 veterans died.

"That's how astounding this moment is. The tragedy that occurred here cannot be swept under the rug. We all know what happened," Neal said.

State Sen. John Velis of Westfield, who chairs the Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs, addressed the families of those who died during the outbreak.

"If it was not for your advocacy, if it was not for your stories, if it was not for your loved ones, I'm not sure we would be here today with this building," Velis said.

When finished, the facility will include a memorial to the veterans who died during the pandemic.

The current building will be demolished after construction of the new one is completed.