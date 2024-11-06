Trudeau cites the U.S.-Canada friendship in a note to Trump

“Congratulations to Donald Trump on being elected,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on X Wednesday.

“The friendship between Canada and the U.S. is the envy of the world,” he added. “I know President Trump and I will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations.”

Canada’s government got a warning about what a potential second Trump administration might look like on Sunday in comments from Kelly Craft, a former U.S. ambassador under Trump.

"Canada, they need to buckle up, The whole world needs to buckle up because President Trump will continue his policies from 2016,” Craft said, in an interview on Canadian radio, according to the CBC.

In his first term, Trump pressed Trudeau to spend more on defense, in alignment with NATO’s rules. He has also recently spoken about putting tariffs on imports — another issue that would be a sticking point with the U.S. neighbor to the north.



Copyright 2024 NPR