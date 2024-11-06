Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Tim Sheehy defeats Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in Montana, flipping another Senate seat

By Mansee Khurana
Published November 6, 2024 at 7:12 AM EST
Navy Seal veteran Tim Sheehy has won against incumbent Democrat Jon Tester in a close Senate race in Montana. Tester was the only Democratic senator in Montana and has served three terms in the U.S. Senate.

Tester’s defeat bolsters the Republican majority in the Senate.

Sheehy, who was endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump, outperformed Tester in nearly every part of the state. The race had striking similarities to the race when Tester first came into office in 2006: He beat a three-term incumbent Republican in a narrow victory.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Mansee Khurana
Mansee Khurana is a producer at Morning Edition and Up First podcast where she works on everything from directing the show to reporting stories for the air. She joined Morning Edition in 2022, after working on NPR's Network Bookings and Special Coverage team during the midterm elections. Previously, she was a producer on Life Kit and an intern and the Education Desk, and NPR's history podcast, Throughline.
