The presidential calendar doesn't end on Election Day. Keep these key dates in mind

By Benjamin Swasey
Published November 6, 2024 at 8:34 AM EST
Now President-elect Donald Trump is shown here at a campaign rally at the PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 4 in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
Now President-elect Donald Trump is shown here at a campaign rally at the PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 4 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

President-elect Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election — culminating with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol — put a spotlight on what are essentially ministerial steps between Election Day and Inauguration Day.

Here are key dates ahead:

  • The next few weeks: State election officials confirm results
  • Dec. 11: The appointing of electors
  • Dec. 17: The meeting of electors
  • Dec. 25: The arrival of the electoral votes
  • Jan. 3: The swearing-in of the new Congress
  • Jan. 6: The counting of electoral votes in Congress
  • Jan. 20: Inauguration Day

Read more here about what each step entails.

Benjamin Swasey
Ben Swasey is an editor on the Washington Desk who mostly covers politics and voting.
