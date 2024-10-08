Nov. 9 | Twist and Shout: A throwback dance party with Joel Najman

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 | 6:30 - 10 p.m.

Where: Vermont Public Studios - 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Tickets: $5 for members | $10 for non-members in advance | $15 at the door

Click or tap here to purchase tickets.

Twist and shout, shake and shimmy, hustle and swing - however you throw down on the dance floor, we’ll do it at our My Place dance party on November 9th! Join us for a dance party through the decades while we celebrate Joel Najman’s 40th anniversary hosting My Place on Vermont Public! We’ll Rock Around the Clock, do The Loco-Motion and get Night Fever in the Love Shack.

Dress up from your favorite decade and dance the night away at our Colchester studios. We’ll have snacks, a cash bar and non-alcoholic drinks from Sugarsnap and PhotoBooth Planet will be there to capture fun photos from the evening.

If you can’t make the party, you can tune in from anywhere in the world. We’ll broadcast the party live from 7-9 p.m. on our radio stations and streaming at vermontpublic.org.

Tickets are limited so reserve yours today and don’t miss this historic event!

FAQ

Event Flow:

6:30 p.m. - Doors open | Bar and photo booth are open

7:00 p.m. - Dance party and live broadcast begin

9:00 p.m. - Short break in the music to celebrate | Live broadcast ends

10:00 p.m. - Event ends

Is there a cost to attend?

Yes, tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door and members can click here to email for your discount code for $5 tickets.

What are my transportation and parking options?

Vermont Public is within walking distance of the #2 GMAT bus stop on Ethan Allen Ave. Free parking is available at Vermont Public - 365 Troy Ave. in Colchester. If the parking lots are full you may park on the north side of Troy Ave.

What are my food and drink options?

We will provide snacks and a cash bar with non-alcoholic beverages will also be available.

Will this event be broadcast?

Yes, this dance party will be broadcast live on a special edition of My Place from 7 - 9 p.m.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.