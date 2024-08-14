Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Live on Vermont Public Classical: The Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival

By Helen Lyons
Published August 14, 2024 at 10:42 AM EDT
The Lake Champlain Music Festival at The Elley Long Music Center
courtesy of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival
Sunday, August 18 at 3 p.m.

We'll help usher in the 16th season of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival with a live broadcast of their opening concert from the Elley Long Music Center. The festival's theme this year is music inspired by folklore, and this concert will feature works for clarinet, soprano, piano, and strings by David Serkin Ludwig, Kian Ravaei, and Brahms. Helen Lyons and James Stewart host.

Listen on your local frequency, stream online at vermontpublic.org, or on our mobile app.

Helen Lyons
Helen Lyons serves as the Music Manager and host of Vermont Public Classical’s Monday-Saturday morning program. She grew up in Williston, Vermont, and holds a BA in Music from Wellesley College and Artist Diplomas from the Royal Academy of Music in London, and College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. She has enjoyed an international singing career spanning three continents, performing in Europe, China, The Philippines and the USA.
