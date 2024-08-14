Live on Vermont Public Classical: The Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival

Sunday, August 18 at 3 p.m.

We'll help usher in the 16th season of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival with a live broadcast of their opening concert from the Elley Long Music Center. The festival's theme this year is music inspired by folklore, and this concert will feature works for clarinet, soprano, piano, and strings by David Serkin Ludwig, Kian Ravaei, and Brahms. Helen Lyons and James Stewart host.

Listen on your local frequency, stream online at vermontpublic.org, or on our mobile app.